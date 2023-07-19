OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,349 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of YUM stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.30. 173,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,431. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.38. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The company has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total transaction of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,614. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,614. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $531,603.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,072.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,234 shares of company stock worth $2,646,823. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.