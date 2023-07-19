OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.00.

KLAC stock traded down $11.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $472.34. 216,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,412. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $493.53.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.13 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,694.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,694.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at $58,634,238.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,062 shares of company stock valued at $9,242,043. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

