OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Short Interest Update

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,198,200 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the June 15th total of 1,928,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

OceanaGold Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of OCANF stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 65,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,121. OceanaGold has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OCANF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.