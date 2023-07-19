O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Short Interest Down 35.7% in June

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

O3 Mining Stock Performance

O3 Mining stock remained flat at $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,211. O3 Mining has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13.

Get O3 Mining alerts:

About O3 Mining

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship properties include Marban property, which covers 223 mining claims approximately 9,238 hectares located in Val-d'Or, Québec, Canada; and the Alpha property, which covers 7,754 hectares located in Val-d'Or, Québec.

Receive News & Ratings for O3 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O3 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.