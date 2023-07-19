NYM Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One NYM token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NYM has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. NYM has a market capitalization of $60.71 million and approximately $425,905.96 worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NYM Profile

NYM was first traded on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 475,497,423.278758 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.18677357 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $376,417.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

