Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Position Reduced by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,105,000 after purchasing an additional 443,609 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $160.19. The stock had a trading volume of 151,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,909. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.97. The stock has a market cap of $359.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.47.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

