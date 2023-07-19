Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.94. The company had a trading volume of 242,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,499. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $172.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.07 and its 200-day moving average is $152.93. The company has a market capitalization of $358.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading

