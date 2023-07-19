Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Short Interest Update

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the June 15th total of 6,080,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Integrated Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences by 114.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Novo Integrated Sciences Trading Down 7.2 %

Novo Integrated Sciences stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,559,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,668,105. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.36. Novo Integrated Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.

About Novo Integrated Sciences

Novo Integrated Sciences ( NASDAQ:NVOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multidisciplinary primary health care related products and services. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Product Sales. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.

