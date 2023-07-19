Northeast Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Northeast Investment Management cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,400,000 after buying an additional 40,954 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 5.1% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.4% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1,677.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 219,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,041,000 after purchasing an additional 233,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $136.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $240.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.60. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.