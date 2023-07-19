Nicola Mining (CVE:NIM) Trading Up 10%

Shares of Nicola Mining Inc. (CVE:NIM – Get Free Report) were up 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 220,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 131,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Nicola Mining Trading Up 10.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.14.

About Nicola Mining

Nicola Mining Inc, a junior exploration and custom milling company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Treasure Mountain project comprising 30 mineral claims covering 2,513 hectares, and 1 mineral lease covering an area of approximately 335 hectares located to the northeast of Hope, British Columbia; and the New Craigmont project consisting of 22 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 10,913 hectares, and 10 mineral leases covering an area of approximately 347 hectares located in the Merritt, British Columbia.

