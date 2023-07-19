NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.64.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $72.32. 1,997,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,055,529. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.64 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.20 and its 200-day moving average is $76.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

