New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the June 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 602,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.
New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYMT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.31. 476,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.31. The company has a market cap of $940.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96.
New York Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.64%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.98%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NYMT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.29.
New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.
