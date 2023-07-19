New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the June 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 602,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYMT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.31. 476,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.31. The company has a market cap of $940.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96.

New York Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.64%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,101,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NYMT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

