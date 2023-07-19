Netflix, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.88 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Netflix in a report issued on Thursday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings of $2.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.59. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $11.26 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2025 earnings at $18.27 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.60.

NFLX stock opened at $474.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $211.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a twelve month low of $188.40 and a twelve month high of $478.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $407.73 and a 200-day moving average of $357.95.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 2,771 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, GS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

