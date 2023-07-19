Neblio 24-Hour Volume Hits $72,968.66 (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 19th. Neblio has a total market cap of $748,983.03 and approximately $72,968.66 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neblio has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $0.0361 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 20,725,392 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “Neblio (NEBL) is a blockchain network for Enterprise and Industry 4.0. NEBL is its native token operating on the Neblio Token Protocol-1 (NTP1), allowing easy creation of unique tokens. The platform supports multiple programming languages and offers documentation, tools, and services for project development. NEBL tokens are used for transaction verification, governance, and block creation through staking. Neblio was founded in 2017 by Ann Jackson and Eddy Smith, currently functioning as a for-profit entity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

