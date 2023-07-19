Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NYSE:NAVB opened at $0.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.51.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
