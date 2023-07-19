Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NYSE:NAVB opened at $0.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSE:NAVB Free Report ) by 264.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.74% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

