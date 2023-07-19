National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Short Interest Update

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,730,900 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the June 15th total of 6,780,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 209.9 days.
National Bank of Canada Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NTIOF remained flat at $76.18 during midday trading on Tuesday. 943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,472. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.08. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of $59.42 and a one year high of $81.60.
National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 17.54%.
National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend
National Bank of Canada Company Profile
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
