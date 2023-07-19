National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Short Interest Update

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,730,900 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the June 15th total of 6,780,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 209.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTIOF remained flat at $76.18 during midday trading on Tuesday. 943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,472. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.08. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of $59.42 and a one year high of $81.60.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 17.54%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.7496 per share. This represents a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 43.12%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

