Narwhal Capital Management Makes New $218,000 Investment in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after buying an additional 45,394,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,101,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,147,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,977,000 after purchasing an additional 968,088 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $53.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,621. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $53.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average of $48.25.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

