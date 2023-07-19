Narwhal Capital Management Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 76.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,792,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,050,356,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,326,177,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,497,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,900,000 after purchasing an additional 17,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $435.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,338. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $308.61 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.62.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.89.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

