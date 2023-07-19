Narwhal Capital Management Grows Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,163 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in NIKE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in NIKE by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Guggenheim increased their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. OTR Global cut NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.03.

NIKE stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.29. 2,409,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,904,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.84. The company has a market capitalization of $167.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.