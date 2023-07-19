Narwhal Capital Management Decreases Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ADM stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,961. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $98.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ADM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

