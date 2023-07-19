Narwhal Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,416 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,089 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,762,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,049,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.06 and a 12 month high of $159.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.64.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,128,977.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,128,977.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

