Narwhal Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 147,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,476 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 1.4% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 22.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.22. 2,851,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,062,849. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $146.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.64 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.64.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

