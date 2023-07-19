Nano (XNO) Trading Down 3.9% Over Last Week

Nano (XNO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 19th. In the last week, Nano has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00002347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $93.81 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,989.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.62 or 0.00308832 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $245.36 or 0.00818110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013308 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.59 or 0.00562129 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00062928 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000083 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00129487 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

