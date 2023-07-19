Mukul Kumar Sells 5,000 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) insider Mukul Kumar sold 5,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,453.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mukul Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Mukul Kumar sold 3,436 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $62,191.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $19.19. 242,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,498. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.46. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $23.60. The company has a market cap of $996.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.90 and a beta of 0.85.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $55.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.89 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. Analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,971,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 471.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after acquiring an additional 621,258 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,863,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PubMatic by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 356,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Holdings Co boosted its stake in PubMatic by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Graham Holdings Co now owns 1,973,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,271,000 after purchasing an additional 346,503 shares during the last quarter. 42.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PUBM shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

