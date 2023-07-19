Mukul Kumar Sells 5,000 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) insider Mukul Kumar sold 5,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,453.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Mukul Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 3rd, Mukul Kumar sold 3,436 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $62,191.60.
PubMatic Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ PUBM traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $19.19. 242,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,498. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.46. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $23.60. The company has a market cap of $996.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.90 and a beta of 0.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,971,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 471.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after acquiring an additional 621,258 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,863,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PubMatic by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 356,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Holdings Co boosted its stake in PubMatic by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Graham Holdings Co now owns 1,973,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,271,000 after purchasing an additional 346,503 shares during the last quarter. 42.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PUBM shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.
