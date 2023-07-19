Money Concepts Capital Corp Grows Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 136.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 124.3% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.62.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $385.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $277.50 and a one year high of $389.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

