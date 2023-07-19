MOBLAND (SYNR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $104.94 Million

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. MOBLAND has a total market cap of $104.94 million and $11,283.41 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBLAND token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MOBLAND has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MOBLAND

MOBLAND’s genesis date was January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official website is mob.land. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

Buying and Selling MOBLAND

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBLAND should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MOBLAND using one of the exchanges listed above.

