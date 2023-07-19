Mizuho Increases Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $49.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RPD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.12.

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of RPD stock opened at $44.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.33. Rapid7 has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $74.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $183.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.34 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,446,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,657,000 after purchasing an additional 64,816 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Rapid7 by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,714,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,627,000 after purchasing an additional 478,254 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,076,000 after purchasing an additional 243,040 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Rapid7 by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,208,000 after buying an additional 246,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Rapid7 by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,603,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,409,000 after buying an additional 87,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

