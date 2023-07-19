Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.34

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and traded as high as $0.35. Midwest Energy Emissions shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 180,689 shares.

Midwest Energy Emissions Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry in the United States and internationally. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control with solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas.

