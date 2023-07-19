Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Short Interest Update

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Metallurgical Co. of China Price Performance

Shares of MLLUY remained flat at $4.81 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 11. Metallurgical Co. of China has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76.

Metallurgical Co. of China Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1834 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Metallurgical Co. of China’s previous dividend of $0.18. Metallurgical Co. of China’s dividend payout ratio is 15.79%.

Metallurgical Co. of China Company Profile

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

