Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,284 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up about 1.1% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eaton by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Eaton by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,230,000 after buying an additional 890,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,948,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,214,000 after buying an additional 132,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Eaton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after buying an additional 302,429 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETN. StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eaton Price Performance

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $208.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $129.85 and a 1 year high of $211.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.81. The company has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.67%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

