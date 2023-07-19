Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.20. 155,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,442. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.63 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $879,988.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

