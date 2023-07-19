Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $516,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,401 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Medtronic by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.23. 1,023,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,915,717. The company has a market cap of $114.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $95.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

