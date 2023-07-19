Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,817 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after buying an additional 49,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $1,679,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,600. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $117.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,978 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,289 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.