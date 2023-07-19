Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Short Interest Update

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insider Activity at Merchants Bancorp

In related news, CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Merchants Bancorp news, Director Patrick D. O’brien bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $511,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 9,855 shares of company stock worth $206,307 in the last three months.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

MBINN traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.85. 4,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,351. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.74.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

About Merchants Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

(Get Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

Featured Articles

