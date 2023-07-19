McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wendy E. Lane bought 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wendy E. Lane bought 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,517.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total transaction of $356,201.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,475,994.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $3,626,674 in the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.4 %

Verisk Analytics stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.16. 173,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,467. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.96 and a 200-day moving average of $198.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.94 and a twelve month high of $231.40. The company has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

