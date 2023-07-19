McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,984 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,345,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,565,000 after acquiring an additional 349,165 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,297 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,029,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,053,000 after purchasing an additional 269,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.1 %

CL traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.76. 989,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,813,720. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.02 and a 200 day moving average of $75.94. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $4,033,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,892,288.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $4,033,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,892,288.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

