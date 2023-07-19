McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Has $9.34 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,385 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $9,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 473,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after acquiring an additional 56,795 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.20. The stock had a trading volume of 691,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,875. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

