Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

MTRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Materion in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. CL King upped their price objective on Materion from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Materion Trading Down 1.2 %

MTRN opened at $119.80 on Friday. Materion has a 52-week low of $64.89 and a 52-week high of $123.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.66 and its 200-day moving average is $105.57.

Materion Increases Dividend

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $442.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.10 million. Materion had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Materion will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 11.09%.

Insider Activity

In other Materion news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $250,806.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $274,130.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Materion news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $250,806.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,130.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $242,674.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materion

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the first quarter worth about $392,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Materion by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Materion by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

See Also

