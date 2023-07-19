Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Short Interest Update

Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 70.3% from the June 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Mandom Stock Performance

Shares of MDOMF remained flat at $9.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67. The firm has a market cap of $434.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.58. Mandom has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

About Mandom

Mandom Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.

