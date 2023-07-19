Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Short Interest Update

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the June 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MYTAY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.30. 680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.67. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and small business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. The company operates in MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. It offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; internet and voice, Office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment.

