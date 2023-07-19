Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,700 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the June 15th total of 157,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Macatawa Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Macatawa Bank Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Macatawa Bank stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 23,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,267. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Macatawa Bank has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $11.84. The firm has a market cap of $340.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Macatawa Bank Dividend Announcement

Macatawa Bank ( NASDAQ:MCBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $27.14 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 332.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 1,239.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Macatawa Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Further Reading

