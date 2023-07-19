LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) Short Interest Up 71.7% in June

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 989,200 shares, a growth of 71.7% from the June 15th total of 576,100 shares. Currently, 16.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 598,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

LMDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of LumiraDx from $3.80 to $2.70 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of LumiraDx from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of LumiraDx in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of LumiraDx from $1.20 to $0.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of LMDX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 166,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,542. LumiraDx has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72. The firm has a market cap of $146.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.11.

LumiraDx ( NASDAQ:LMDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. LumiraDx had a negative net margin of 291.10% and a negative return on equity of 3,369.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LumiraDx will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMDX. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in LumiraDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in LumiraDx by 102.3% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LumiraDx in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in LumiraDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in LumiraDx in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.

