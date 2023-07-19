Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Short Interest Update

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the June 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 884,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 32.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 799 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPX. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Securities lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LPX stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $77.43. The company had a trading volume of 967,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,160. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.11. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $79.56.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.23 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 19.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.06%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Stories

