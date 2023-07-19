Lincoln National Corp Sells 80,075 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,210,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,075 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 3.0% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $145,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,110,000 after buying an additional 9,366,623 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after buying an additional 9,166,856 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,869,000 after buying an additional 7,307,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $234,861,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VEA traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.42. 3,705,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,951,947. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.35. The company has a market capitalization of $114.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

