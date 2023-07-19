Lincoln National Corp Has $71.74 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,177,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83,047 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.40% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $71,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,604,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,269,000 after purchasing an additional 208,300 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,484,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after acquiring an additional 460,941 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,529,000 after acquiring an additional 203,300 shares during the period. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,654,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,849,000 after acquiring an additional 595,771 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VGK traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $63.33. 1,078,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,225,978. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $44.99 and a 52 week high of $63.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.91.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

