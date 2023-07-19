Lincoln National Corp Has $14.80 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,123 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.15% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $14,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDF. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

FNDF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,799. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.53. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $33.31.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

