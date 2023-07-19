Life & Banc Split (TSE:LBS) Trading Up 0.3%

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.75 and last traded at C$8.70. Approximately 64,285 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 63,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.67.

Life & Banc Split Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.78. The company has a market cap of C$306.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.33.

Life & Banc Split Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Life & Banc Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across banking and life insurance sector. The fund primarily invests in the stocks of the six largest banks of the country, as well as of life insurance companies, utilizing a split share structure on a low cost basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life & Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life & Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.