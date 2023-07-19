Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Landcadia Holdings IV Price Performance

Shares of LCA remained flat at $10.20 on Wednesday. Landcadia Holdings IV has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landcadia Holdings IV

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at about $403,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 491,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after buying an additional 70,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

About Landcadia Holdings IV

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries. The company was formerly known as JFG Holding I LLC.

