KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Holdings Boosted by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in KLA by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in KLA by 5.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,363,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in KLA by 0.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,996,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BNP Paribas cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.00.

KLA stock opened at $484.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $493.53. The stock has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.13 EPS. KLA’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,062 shares of company stock valued at $9,242,043. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

