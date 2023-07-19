Kaizen Discovery (CVE:KZD) Trading Down 7.5%

Kaizen Discovery Inc. (CVE:KZD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 3,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 11,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Kaizen Discovery Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.08, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$12.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.36.

About Kaizen Discovery

Kaizen Discovery Inc engages in the exploration of mineral projects in Peru and Canada. It holds interest in the Pinaya Copper-Gold Project that covers an area of 101 square kilometers and includes 10 kilometers of underexplored strike length within the Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry Belt in southeastern Peru.

